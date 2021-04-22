Unison Advisors LLC Buys 711 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 0.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,467. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

