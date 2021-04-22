Unison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,919,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,615. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

