Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Nucor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock traded down $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 103,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,847. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,970,866.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.