Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Buckle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Buckle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Buckle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Buckle by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,663 shares of company stock worth $1,629,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

