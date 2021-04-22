United Airlines’ (UAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,380,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in United Airlines by 161.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

