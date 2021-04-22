United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 3%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.33. 8,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,467,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.