UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $418.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UNH stock opened at $398.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.08 and its 200 day moving average is $344.76. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $401.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 36,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

