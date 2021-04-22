Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

