Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $797.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. Analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

