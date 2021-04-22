Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.20 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of URG opened at $1.08 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 178,118 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $235,115.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,954,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 777,264 shares of company stock worth $930,240. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $24,036,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

