US Capital Advisors Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,818 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,114,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

