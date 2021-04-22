US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE USFD opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. US Foods has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after purchasing an additional 276,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $86,143,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.