USDK Market Cap Hits $28.58 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and $300.01 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00273192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.03 or 0.01041121 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00698367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.91 or 0.99896268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

