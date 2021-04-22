V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,237 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

