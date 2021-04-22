V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,326 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $131,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.