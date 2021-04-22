V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $227,122,000.

BND opened at $85.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

