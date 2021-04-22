V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 34,025 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

