V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.62 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

