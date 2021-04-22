V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

WPC opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

