V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

