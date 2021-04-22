Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

