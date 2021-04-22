Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.50.

Shares of VMI traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.74. 149,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,291. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.33.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

