Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Valvoline stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $45,256,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $20,155,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $20,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

