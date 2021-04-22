Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

