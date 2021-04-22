Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.1% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.97. 46,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,277. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $170.89 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

