Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $103.47 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.

