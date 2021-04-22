Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

BSV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

