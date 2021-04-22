Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $161.25 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

