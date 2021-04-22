Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.36. 83,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,561. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

