VAULT (VAULT) Price Down 16.9% This Week

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $8.23 or 0.00015434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $3.13 million and $6,374.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.01046699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.01 or 0.00686441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.56 or 1.00179951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,750 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

