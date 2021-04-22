Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VEC opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £685.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.74. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.38 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 131.60 ($1.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

