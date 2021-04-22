Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $5,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $4,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 169,674 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.