Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OEZVY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OEZVY stock remained flat at $$16.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

