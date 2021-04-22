VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. VEREIT comprises 5.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.08% of VEREIT worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VER. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 87,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VEREIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,180,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 4.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,570. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

