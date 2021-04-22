Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $219.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

