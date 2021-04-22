VestChain (VEST) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 66.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, VestChain has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One VestChain coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $53,043.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00070418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.64 or 0.00724438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.20 or 0.08456701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050548 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.