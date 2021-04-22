Viacoin Price Reaches $1.54 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $35.58 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00492632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,949 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.