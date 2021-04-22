Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

VOG stock opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.28. Victoria Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

