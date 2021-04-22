Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $23.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.