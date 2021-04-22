Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

NYSE VEI opened at $11.43 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

