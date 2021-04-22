Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of VC opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average of $127.20. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Visteon by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Visteon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 301,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

