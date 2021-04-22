VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 in the last 90 days.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.