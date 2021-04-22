VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VMware’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.58.

NYSE VMW opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33. VMware has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

