Vocera Communications (VCRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $38.21 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

