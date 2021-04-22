Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.