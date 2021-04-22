Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $428.00

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 421.50 ($5.51), with a volume of 1145994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.50 ($5.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £855.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

