VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $8,812,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VSE by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in VSE by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $539.03 million, a PE ratio of 424.74 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

