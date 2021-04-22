Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.99 and a 200-day moving average of €17.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 12 month high of €22.64 ($26.64).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.