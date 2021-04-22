Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

ETR WAC opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1-year high of €22.64 ($26.64). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.