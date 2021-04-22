Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

ETR WAC opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1-year high of €22.64 ($26.64). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

