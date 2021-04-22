Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,532. The stock has a market cap of $881.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

